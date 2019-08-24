The girl was the laughing stock at school, but managed to find happiness
This is Amalia Jennings, and she was not very lucky with the figure. Due to the extra weight she often suffered attacks from peers who have raised her to laugh.
Stressa, the girl only getting stronger gaining weight. It no friends, and Amalia found an outlet in online communication. There she was able to find friends and even…
Once Amelia met a young man named Sean. For a year the young people communicated in the correspondence, getting to know each other and gradually realizing that they really have many common interests and views on life. One day they decided to meet in reality. Oddly enough, Sean was not worried about problems Amalia with excess weight. He saw the pictures, but not ceased to be good a friend.
At the first meeting a young man came with a bouquet of flowers and arranged a romantic date.
Amalia and dream of such could not!
Now Amalie and Sean – the couple, they love each other no matter what.
Alas, the boy’s father could not accept his son’s choice and stopped communicating.
However, this did not prevent the happiness of the couple. Amalia is accept this for what it is, but Sean doesn’t matter it is full or thin.
Because appearance is not important!