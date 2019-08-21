The girl with the thinnest waist in the world: it considers itself the ideal

August 21, 2019
This is Sophia Wollersheim, and she has the thinnest waist in the world.

It all started with admiration for cher and Brigitte Bardot, then plastic surgery. Thirty female removed four ribs, got implants and decided on a few operations.

In 30 years she removed 4 ribs, inserted the implants and made a few adjustment operations.

Waist is now forty – six centimeters!

Sophie considers herself perfect.

Shaping waist, Sophie still wore the corset, and her muscles on the back and the stomach so weak that now the corset has to be worn at all times.

That’s what women are willing to go for the sake of beauty.

And, of course, for the attention of others.

As a doll!

Unnatural but attractive!

What do you think about this?

Did Sophie really beautiful?

Anyway, she wanted to.

And achieved.

Important thing is that she was happy.

