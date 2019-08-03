The girl won the Network a fun life hack for soul
Wearer Twitter Sarah Schauer told about the hack, which is used by her sister while taking a shower. Her post has gone viral, with nearly 50 thousand likes
Shower solved the mystery of the sisters found in her bag with toiletries goggles. The girl admitted that uses them in order to protect the eyes from getting soap in them.
Nick admired life hacking and thanked sister Shower, who shared them. “It’s a revolutionary idea! Einstein would be proud,” wrote one user. “She lives in 3019”, — jokingly suggested the other. “Genius!” — praised the girl third.
Some added that the hack will suit not only those who are afraid of getting soap in the eye, but also those who do not want to ruin the makeup and false eyelashes.
