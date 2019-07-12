The glitz and glamour of the red carpet: in Odessa opened the jubilee international film festival (photos)
In Odessa opened the 10th jubilee international film festival. Traditionally, the gala event was held on the stage of the famous theatre of Opera and ballet. Leading the ceremony — known Ukrainian journalists Oleg Panuta and Yanina Sokolova. The ceremony opened with a performance by Jamalawho performed his new hit single “Solo”. All the guests of the opening expressed words of support to the Director Oleh Sentsov, detained in Russia.
Jamal
Traditionally at the start of the festival was handed the statuette “Golden Duke” for contribution to cinema. This time she got famous English film Director Mike Lee.
“I was worried they would give me a large sculpture, joked from the stage Lee. — And thought, how am I going to send her home!”
Oleg Filimonov with his wife
The audience welcomed another celebrity Hollywood actress rose McGowan‘s invitation to all to speak only the truth. In life and in the movies.
Rose McGowan
Among the guests of the opening traditionally there have been many celebrities — actors, producers, presenters: Irakli Makatsaria, Oleg Shkolnik, Boris Barsky, Rimma zyubina, Ahtem Seytablaev, Gregory Herman, Lesya Nikityuk, Monroe. They all walked the red carpet laid at the entrance to the Opera house, showcasing the glitz and glamour of evening wear.
Monroe
“I am happy that for several years involved in the opening ceremony of the festival, — said “FACTS” presenter “week Events” channel “Ukraine” Oleg Panuta. — First, I greeted guests on the red carpet, and then greet them in the hall. Every year the festival becomes more interesting and bigger”.
Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko with his wife Elena-Cristina Swan
Leading news channel “Ukraine” Olga gritsyk
The film is opening the festival was the film by French Director Nicolas Bedos “Beautiful era”. At a time when the audience was watching the film, many of the celebrity guests went to the reception by one of the Odessa restaurants.
