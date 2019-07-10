The glory of DeAngelo admired the seductive forms in swimsuit

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Singer Fame from the band Neangely, who had recently gone through a difficult divorce with a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, on his page on the Instagram blog does not get tired to show that even in her life and is a place of sadness, she did not despair. Numerous vacation photos in beautiful dresses, which publishes the Glory, collect a lot of positive feedback. You can see the performer in a more blatant form, for example in a swimsuit.

Слава из НеАнгелов восхитила соблазнительными формами в купальнике

Recently, the actress has published a photo, which can highlight the perfect curve of her chiseled body. A swimsuit with an original element on the shoulders attracted users of social networks, which praised a magnificent figure of Fame and noted that the divorce has affected her positively.

  • The figure turned. Tell me, you’re still sitting on interval fasting or using another diet?
  • Oh, Glory! You — Queen
  • How can you be so luxurious
  • Great body
  • Not the first time I notice that a divorce woman decorates. Prettier by the hour
  • Fire
  • What buttocks
  • Good
  • Thank you gorgeous!!!

Note that even Glory in recent times bombarded Instagram with photos of her son Leonard and daughter Laura, to whom she dedicates a lot of time. Images kids give fans of Glory to rapture and they don’t feel sorry for her compliments.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.