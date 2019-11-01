The glory of DeAngelo in the white swimsuit were stunned by the luxurious shapes
Thank Kaminska from the band Neangely after her divorce from her husband went to work and spending time with lubimimi kids – a son Leonard and daughter Laura. Recently, the singer admitted that in her personal life have changed – she has a man, but the details of his novel the artist to reveal is not ready yet. But she gladly demonstrates wonderful physical shape and exciting twists at the spectacular pictures in instagram. So, Thank published a photo of a white piece bathing suit that emphasized her shape.
Star complements its sexy bow high gym socks and sneakers on the platform. Her hair streamed over her shoulders – styling with the effect of beach waves looks as natural as possible, as well as natural makeup. Swimsuit emphasized ample Breasts of the singer and her long legs.
“35 life is just beginning,” confidently assured artist.
Fans noticed first on the attractive appearance of the stars, and then shared her judgment.
- Stylish photos, stylish Glory, the hair is unreal
- Fire! I also at 35!
- Chic
- My God, well why are you so pretty,huh? This right sexy woman
- Cool
- Because it is impossible to be beautiful such
- Wow! This sexiphoto, the dream of men
- Glory — beauty of this world!
- Very beautiful
- With such good looks and figure, Yes!