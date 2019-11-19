The glory of DeAngelo intriguing new spicy photo shoot
Thank Kaminska never ceases to fascinate fans with their endless photo shoots. The lead singer of pop group Neangely literally “crazy” shapes on the new photo. 35-year-old beauty demonstrated chiseled figure in such itself “sports schoolgirl outfit” or girls from the support group — a lot of options.
By the way, not so long ago has stirred up a network of extremely racy photos posing in translucent black stockings and bodysuit. Then the singer originally attracted attention to the new project, noting the popular men’s glossy XXL Ukraine. So fans just have to wait for hot updates of our favorite.
And yet Kaminska inspired by the waiting fans with new photos. This time Ukrainian babe shows off perfect figure in a white swimsuit, which emphasizes the shape of the performer. On the legs — white stockings with stripes and sneakers with really a huge sole. Red hair singer disbanded. It’s hard not to note that the lead singer of the band Neangely looks amazing!
“Good night,” — playfully signed new photo Glory.
Of course, fans of the Ukrainian singer was unable to ignore her new spicy scenes, and hurried to leave us your feedback:
- “Very beautiful”
- “Rest only dreams us))”
- “Photo bomb, kudos to the photographer, the Glory of the beautiful”
- “Awesome”
- “Wow, what a schoolgirl just fire”
- “Bright kind”
- “Women after divorce become even more beautiful”
- “Blow up the world”
- “Like a girl”