The glory of DeAngelo once again demonstrated a great sense of humor
Thank Kaminska from the Duo Neangely after her divorce from her husband did not lose heart: she traveled a lot, including made a memorable yacht cruise in the company of friends and made a hot photoset in Greece, and also admitted to reporters that she already has a new relationship. So, to spread about the chosen one and show it the singer is not in a hurry, explaining that happiness loves silence. But Thank with pleasure shows on the page in Instagram naughty pictures. Can not do without brand of humor stars, because fans adore her for her ability to ironically make fun of themselves and others.
The actress has posted a rather explicit photos in transparent bodysuit and stockings, however, intimate places she prudently covered with plaques with inscriptions: “owned” and “new”.
“Not so bad a run as he is painted (with) Quotes, happy women,” with humor signed the singer a spicy frame.
Fans praised as the photo itself, and a sense of humor Fame. They began to leave in the comments a humorous signature, but do not forget about compliments.
- Brave girl
- Stylish, glamorous, sexy, charming!
- Photo just the bomb. Thank you as always with humor
- Amazing sense of humor!
- Beauty
- Chic
- Blush, good
- You prettier
- As always really cool Thank
- And well maintained, like new!
- Sex
- Class