The glory of DeAngelo posed in a “predatory” beach outfit
Thank Kaminska from the band Neangely have time to relax on the Greek island of Mykonos and back to Kiev, but continues to share with fans of the spectacular and colorful photos from the holidays. The singer decided to arrange a photoshoot with a professional photographer right in the fashionable hotel where she was staying. Hot star posing in the pool and next to it, showing their sensual curves to the camera. Fresh hot the artist showed in the Instagram.
A celebrity lying on a sun lounger right in the pool. The star – leopard print bikini with a sheer Cape, a pair of the same color. Swimsuit emphasized her ample bosom, and also in the frame were slender legs of Glory. She straightens her arm hair, and eyes hidden behind the graceful sun glasses- “aviators”.
“Caught a fish: large and small” — with its inherent sense of humor has signed the hot frame of the star.
Fans began to joke about it, picked up the ironic tone of the Glory, but also did not forget to leave her a compliment.
