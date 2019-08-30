The glory of DeAngelo resting in Cannes and enjoying life
Thank Kaminska from the band Neangely after a painful divorce from her husband, a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, was not discouraged and tries to enjoy life to the maximum. So, the singer did not miss the rich opportunity to relax with friends in France. So, she has managed to visit Cannes, where “walking” stylish outfit “polka dot”, favorably emphasized her graceful form. Then the Glory went to the sea trip on a yacht along the Cote d’azur and along with the cheerful and noisy company had an unforgettable time on Board.
The actress even tripled impromptu concert for all the participants and sang the hit group Neangely – “Serge.” To listen Ukrainian singer going yachts and sailing boats nearby.
The Glory managed to overcome his fear, as she then happily announced to subscribers.
Singer in a spicy swimsuit leaped into the water directly from the yacht, the height of the vessel was quite impressive. It was accompanied by one of her friends.
“I was scared to jump, until today,” — said the artist, showing his extreme act.
Fans of the singer supported her and left compliments for the brave Glory in comments under a short video.
- Synchronised swimmers
- Cool
- AGON
- Bold
- Looking good! Impressive!
- Lol
- Cannes they are inspiring!
- I’d wet myself! But in the water nobody would see. Bold girls!
Also Slava has shared a few shots with your friends and leave them a motivating and life-affirming signature.
“In my Life always, when I stand before a choice, when in doubt, usually I say YES! You know what would be interesting,” she said.