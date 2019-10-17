The glory of DeAngelo showed gorgeous concert bow
Thank Kaminska from the band Neangely able to amaze and to intrigue fans of piquant photos and unusual image. For example ,it recently excited the network, appearing in the image of a sexy bride — however, in the comments, the star assured fans that was not in a hurry again under the crown. Recently, Neangely have released a new album and the Glory and Vick went on a major tour in support of it.
On his page in Instagram singer showed a luxurious outfit from the concert in Poltava. Glory emblazoned in front of a mirror in a black bodysuit and transparent skirt with lush ruffles. A similar outfit allows you to admire the long slim legs of the actress and her chiseled waist. Complement the bold bright makeup and loose hair.
“Despite my face in the photo ( photo is my one from today’s concert ) I’m happy. Poltava — love. When on stage, you’re home. thanks for the atmosphere!” commented on Kaminska.
Subscribers loved the image of the singer and they rushed to leave your rave reviews.
