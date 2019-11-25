The glory of DeAngelo tried an unusual way
Glory Kaminskaya many know as the “redhead from DeAngelo” because of her long red hair — a distinctive feature and pride of the singer. The actress has recently finished a massive tour with the group to Ukraine with new album “13” and tries a little more time to spend with his children — a son Leonard and daughter Laura.
By the way, the baby becomes more and more like his famous mom! But in a new photo in his Instagram Glory appeared in a very unexpected manner.
The singer dramatically changed his image and was a brunette with short hair caret and cropped bangs. Edgy and unusual bow sunglasses and delicate makeup. Of course, it’s just a wig — but it looks very impressive and bright!
“Haipai until the young boy”, — mysteriously signed frame Kaminska.
In the comments some fans of the actress assumed it was a response to a new interview, the ex-husband of Fame Edgar Kaminsky, in which he described the reason for their divorce, the spouses desire to constantly improve yourself.
They also left in awe of such a transformation of his favorite and called it cosmic girl.
- 5 points
- Space
- Is and way another immediately
- Wow..
- Very pretty,beautiful!!!!
- Very cool
- TSE answer to Edgar on nervy Yak about giving Glory. Identity is required so Sozvezdie.
- Ogonechek
- Cool, stylish, glamorous,fashionable, pensive,beautiful!
- Class
- Thank pushing it, but what was he to her? No name nothing.. so he is now a PR on her behalf.. “on””Paradise”.. as it is low for men..
- Excellent, gorgeous — very nice, goes!!!
- Cosmic candy
- Very cool