The goal of the ex-Shakhtar player voted the best goal of the week in the Champions League (video)
Douglas Costa
Goal by winger, Juventus Douglas Costa at gate of the Moscow “Locomotive” was named best in the fourth round of the Champions League, reported on the official UEFA website.
On 90+3 minute, receiving the ball in the center sideline of the field, ex-player of Shakhtar made a solo pass to the gate “railroad” and, along the way, played in “stenochku” with Gonzalo Higuain, expertly put point in the match.
Thanks to a goal from Costa, the Old lady not only drove away from Moscow 3 points, but ahead of schedule provided to itself an exit in the playoffs of the tournament. Costa himself called goal in Moscow the most beautiful in his career.
“When I ran past two defenders, I saw that I have a place in front of the gate, and Higuain cool gave me a pass with a single touch. This is the most beautiful goal in my career. I’m not accustomed to take his shirt off after the goal, but it was a moment of relief for me,” – quotes the Brazilian Sky Sport Italia.