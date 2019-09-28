The goal of the player “Engine” has entered the Top 5 best in the Champions League (video)
Stevan Vujovic
In the second round of the handball Champions League “Motor” on the road gave the Polish “Vive Kielce” 26:33.
In this match, the Montenegrin Stevan Vujovic was the author of bright goals, powerfully and suddenly running the ball over the head of goalkeeper rivals. This point was in the Top 5 goals of the tour.
Recall that in the first match of the group stage, our handball players lost to the Hungarian the “Veszprem”, 28:40.
Thus, after two rounds, our team takes the eighth place in their group.