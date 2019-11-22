The goal of the Ukrainian national team player and take the ex-player “Dynamo” decorated match “Antwerp” – “Gent” (video)
In the Central match of 15-th round of the championship Belgium team, claiming the prize, “Antwerp” and “Gent”.
Note that the match in Antwerp had a Ukrainian subtext for the owners is former player of Dynamo Kiev Dieumerci Mbokani and colors “Ghent” protect three players of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk, his namesake mustache and Igor Plastun.
They all went out yesterday on the field Bosuilstadion.
Opened the scoring Yaremchuk, elegantly overplayed the goalkeeper when one-on-one 0:1.
What the hosts responded with three goals in a row, and scored a double 33-year-old Mbokani 3:1. Especially good was the first ball of the Congolese.
Goal by Jonathan David 90+4 minute saved his team from defeat 3:2.
Gent continues to hold second place in the standings, trailing the offenders Dynamo in the qualifying matches of the Champions League – club Brugge on 5 points.
Antwerp has risen to 4th place, behind “the Gent” 1 point.
