The goalkeeper “Ajax” stated that the Serie A side have not signed it because he is black
Andre Onan
The Cameroonian goalkeeper, “Ajax” Andre Onan, which is now interested in many of the leading European clubs, in particular, “the Paris Saint-Germain”, said that previously could move to Italian Serie A, however, according to the player, at the last moment the transfer fell through due to the colour of the goalkeeper.
“It was three years ago after playing in the Europa League final against “Manchester United” (0:2). With one of the Serie A clubs we were productive negotiations, all was well. While the representative of the Italian side has not received instructions from the Director-General to suspend the negotiations, because black goalkeeper will create problems with their fans”, – quotes the Cameroonian AS.
“Of course, I was hurt. But I’m not upset. I am what I am. What can I change? If someone doesn’t like me because of the color of the skin, it’s not my problem,” said Onan.
23-year-old Andre is the main goalkeeper at Ajax in 2016.