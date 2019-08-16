The goalkeeper lost consciousness in the match of the Europa League and, coming to himself, first asked: “were…
The goalkeeper of Vice-champion of Romania, Steaua Andrei Vlad for some time lost consciousness during the return match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League on the field Czech “Mlada Boleslav”.
At the end of the first half during the attack, the Czechs, the 20-year-old and his opponent clashed heads. The referee interrupted the game for more than three minutes, while doctors assisted the player. Thus, when Vlad first asked if he missed the goal.
After helping the guardian of the gate continued the fight, and his team celebrated the victory (1:0 home after 0:0) and made it to the round of the knockout stages of the Europa League, where 22 and 29 August, will play with Portuguese “Victoria Guimaraes”, color which protects leased from Shakhtar Donetsk Valery Bondarenko.
By the way, the winning goal, Steaua scored in the first minute of stoppage time when the Czechs had fought in the minority (in the 75th minute red card received antonín Krapka).
.
Photo of FC Steaua
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter