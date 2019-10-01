The goalkeeper “Marseilles” has shown miracles of reaction in the championship match of France (video)
Steve Mandanda
In the match of 8-th round of French League 1, Marseille at the velodrome took “Rennes” (1:1).
One of the best players in the team was goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.
All the efforts of the players of the Stade Rennais FC to score a goal met with confident play of the 34-year-old Congolese.
In one episode, the Best goalkeeper of the championship of France 2008 and 2011 made a memorable double save. Initially, Steve responded to the strike of the player, “Rennes” at close range, and on the rebound and all demonstrated the wonders of the reaction, confirming his nickname – “the Phenomenon”.
Let us add that the guests never managed to “break” Mandanda – goal Steve missed from the partner’s teammate Hiroki Sakai, who scored an own goal.