The goalkeeper “Norwich” won in the FA Cup penalty shoot-out, the team Mourinho using the Cribs (photo)
March 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
One of the heroes of the match
On the eve of the “Norwich” sensationally beat in London Tottenham in the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup.
The teams ended in a draw (1:1), and in a series of 11-meter goalkeeper “Canaries” Tim Krul repelled 2 penalty, one kick from Eric Lamela hit the crossbar – common victory, “Norwich” 3:2.
While the Dutch goalkeeper came to a series of 11-meter prepared by – Tim had already written on the bottle hints at what angle often beat players of Londoners.
And it worked.
However, sending the final blow from Jedson, Krul clearly broke the rules, to kick coming out of the gate at least a meter. And the reaction of the head coach “Tottenham” this fact was eloquent.
Jose Mourinho