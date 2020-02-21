The goalkeeper of club Brugge has made a goal pass in the match of Europa League against “Manchester United” (video)
Simon Mignolet
The day before passed the first matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
In particular, in Bruges the club on “Jan breydelstadion” took “Manchester United”.
The match ended in a draw – 1:1.
Both goals were scored in the first half.
Opened the account owners. Moreover, assist on the ex-forward of “Dawn” Emmanuel Dennis made goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who when a free-kick saw the spurt of Dennis and made an accurate pass to 60 meters.
Note that the ex-goalkeeper of “Liverpool” became the first goalkeeper from September 2015, who managed to score a goal pass in the Europa League. Then it was the goalkeeper of “Locomotive” Guilherme in the match against the Lisbon “sporting”.
The match review “Bruges” – “Manchester United” – on the website of the official broadcaster LES.