The goalkeeper of club Brugge has made a goal pass in the match of Europa League against “Manchester United” (video)

| February 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Голкипер "Брюгге" сделал голевой пас в матче Лиги Европы против "Манчестер Юнайтед" (видео)

Simon Mignolet

The day before passed the first matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.

In particular, in Bruges the club on “Jan breydelstadion” took “Manchester United”.

The match ended in a draw – 1:1.

Both goals were scored in the first half.

Opened the account owners. Moreover, assist on the ex-forward of “Dawn” Emmanuel Dennis made goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who when a free-kick saw the spurt of Dennis and made an accurate pass to 60 meters.

Note that the ex-goalkeeper of “Liverpool” became the first goalkeeper from September 2015, who managed to score a goal pass in the Europa League. Then it was the goalkeeper of “Locomotive” Guilherme in the match against the Lisbon “sporting”.

The match review “Bruges” – “Manchester United” – on the website of the official broadcaster LES.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr