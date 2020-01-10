The goalkeeper of club of the English Premier League has announced an unusual form of donations to fight fires in Australia
Matthew Ryan
The goalkeeper of club of the English Premier League – “Brighton” Matthew Ryan Twitter announced that it will make donations to fight the fires in Australia.
“I will donate 500 Australian dollars for every save made by the goalkeeper in the Premier League this weekend”, – quotes the 27-year-old player of the national team of Australia “Sport-Express”.
Earlier, the 6-time world champion in the class of machines Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton said that he will donate 500 thousand dollars. the victims of the fires.
Not remained aloof from the problems of Australian tennis community, which has launched a campaign to raise funds to help the victims.
Tennis players and organizers of the ongoing ATP Ser will donate money from every ACE in the tournament.
Initiated by Nick Kirios.
As a result of the fires, which began in Australia in the fall, burned about 6.3 million hectares of forest and killed nearly a billion animals.