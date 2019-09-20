The goalkeeper of “Liverpool” ridiculous once again brought his team a goal (video)
Loris Karius
The goalkeeper of “Liverpool” Loris Karius, who plays on a leasehold basis in Istanbul “Besiktas” was again marked by ridiculous actions, this time in the match of group stage of the Europa League against Bratislava “Slovan” (2:4).
In one episode, the Germans badly out of the gate outside the penalty area to intercept the ball, simultaneously collided with a teammate that let the player “Slovan” freely to amaze almost empty gate.
Watch video of the embarrassing goalkeeper.
Everyone remembers the game Carius in the last Champions League final against real Madrid.
Only the current season of the Turkish super League Loris have conceded on average 2 goals per match in 4 matches Carius missed 8 goals.
Beşiktaş occupies 13-e a place in standings of the championship of Turkey.