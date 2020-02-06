The goalkeeper of “Liverpool” was christened in 2020, two times more people than missed goals
Alisson Becker
The best goalkeeper in 2019 by FIFA, the Brazilian Alisson Becker along with his wife Natalie held the rite of baptism in the pool of his house.
Baptized Monica Saloum – wife of former Shakhtar midfielder and the best player in January “Manchester United” Fred.
It should be noted that earlier the pair had conducted a similar ceremony for compatriot and partner Alisson at Liverpool Roberto Firmino.
Note that in 2020, Alisson missed games for Liverpool only one goal, that is two times less than baptizing people.