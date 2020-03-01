The goalkeeper of the French “Grenoble” laugh fans the most stupid own goal (video)
March 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bris Moble
In the framework of the 27 th round of French League 2 met the neighbors in the standings, “Kan” and “Grenoble”.
The match ended with the victory of “Kan” 2:0.
Many decided to the 18-th minute when the score was 1:0 the goalkeeper Brice Moble scored one of the most stupid goals in football.
Brice, apparently being under the impression of conceding a goal a minute earlier from the penalty spot, found nothing better than just to throw hands ball into his own net.