The goalkeeper of the women’s team of “Liverpool” has received a terrible head injury (photo)
January 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Francis Kitching
The goalkeeper of the women’s team “Liverpool” Francis Kitching received a terrible head injury during training.
After the collision, Kitching happened deep laceration of the forehead, which doctors had to sew up.
Now the condition of Kitching stable and its health threatens nothing.
It is reported that soon she will return to training with the team.