The goalkeeper of Ukraine national team will continue career in club of the legendary Ronaldo
The youngest goalkeeper in the history of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin, whose contract belongs to real Madrid next season on loan will spend in “Valladolid”, who finished last season in the championship of Spain in 16th place, says an authoritative publication Marca.
According to the source, the clubs agreed on the transfer of the world champion U-20, and the Lunin also expressed a desire to pursue a career in the new team.
By the way, the President of “Valladolid” — the legendary Brazilian footballer, two-time winner of the “Golden ball” Ronaldo, who previously played for real Madrid.
In the new club competitors 20-year-old Lunin for a place in the starting line-up will be a 30-year-old Jordi Massip, who last season played 35 games and 25-year-old Currie, passed in the summer of Albacete.
Let me remind you that last season Andrey Lunin also played in rent in “Leganes”, but he played in La Liga, only five bouts.
Photo Getty Images
