The goalkeeper was given a gorgeous assist in the match Bundesliga (video)
Peter Gulacsi
In the final match of the 29th round of the Bundesliga RB Leipzig on the road defeated the “Cologne” 4:2.
To the strong-willed victory of the “bulls” had a hand and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.
In the 50th minute, Gulachi gorgeous pass from the penalty area brought the leader of the attack “Leipzig” Timo Werner for a rendezvous with a colleague of Peter in the role and namesake Werner, Timo horn. So the account became 3:1.
Note that in the current Bundesliga season this is the second successful transmission for a 30-year-old goalkeeper of “Leipzig”.
We will add that thanks to the victory in Cologne wards Juliana Nagelmann regained third place in the standings, pushing VfL “Borussia” and “Bayer” on the 4th and 5th place respectively.
A review of the match Cologne – RB Leipzig on the website of the official broadcaster of the Bundesliga (assist Gulachi – 2:35 broadcasts).