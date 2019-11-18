The goddess of wine in new York: a history of the intimate restaurant of Georgian cuisine
Badageoni is a newcomer in the restaurant business in new York, it was opened only on 1 July 2019. It is located in Westchester County of new York and every day is gaining popularity. What attracts people to this secluded place, and why, having been there once, they definitely want to come back here again? The answer to this question, you know, after reading the story Badageoni.
Badagoni is the goddess of fertility, the statue which was found in Georgia in the 1980s. Her age at the moment, 8 thousand years! Among the Georgians it is considered to be the goddess not only of fertility, and wine. Moreover, “Badugi” in Georgian — sweet juice from grapes.
And Badageoni fully corresponds to its name. In this restaurant you will find a large selection of wines that will satisfy even the most discerning gourmet. The wine list includes more than 20 different titles with a detailed description of each stamp.
“The number of Georgian wines impresses our guests. From the beginning, when we first opened the restaurant, many visitors were fascinated by our drinks. And the best part is that this applies to Americans who knew almost nothing about Georgian cuisine. Adults are in awe of wine and chacha, and the children cannot get enough lemonade. For Westchester is new. And although we were a little worried that not everyone will be able to taste Georgian dishes and drinks, the risks were justified,” says the co — owner Badageoni Inga.
Georgian hospitality in new York
Initially, the owner of the restaurant gig was to open the school in Riverdale. But having studied other areas and the neighborhood that can accommodate their offspring, brother and sister opted for mount Kisco in Westchester County.
“This town is very warmly accepted us. We felt warmth and love coming here. Here is quiet and cozy, beautiful nature, friendly people. All of these factors played a big role in how to open a restaurant in mount Kisco, bringing here a piece of Georgian cuisine and soul,” confessed Inga.
The owners Badageoni was surprised that in this County, as well as in the neighborhood live a great number of immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
“We knew that opening a restaurant is risky business in itself. But we further risked because didn’t know if there are Georgian or Russian community. Fortunately, in Westchester and around it, in the same Connecticut, a sufficient number of Russians, Georgians, Ukrainians,” — joined in the conversation and fun.
And yet the presence of “their” nearby did not give the owners Badageoni to relax. Because, like it or not, most of their guests are Americans. So what still attracts people to this secluded place, and why, having been there once, they definitely want to come back again? One word answer is not easy, but the most appropriate answer would be “warmth”. After all, her presence in the restaurant comes to the fore when you find yourself in it. And with every minute of your stay beginning to feel and other factors of Georgian hospitality which captivates the heart.
“I believe that the key to our success is love. We try to put it in every cooked dish. I think that if you do something with love, then you will succeed. When people are happy and come back to us again — we are happy! A satisfied client is the key to our happiness. Indeed, some had not even heard about Georgia, not to mention Georgian food. They knew that there is such a state (the name of the state of Georgia and the country Georgia in the English language are spelled the same) and asked where geographically our country is. The Americans — open-minded people who do not hide their feelings, looking at them, easy to understand, they liked the dish or not,” — said Inga.
Fun for kids, piano, and the winner of Jurmala main highlight Badageoni
As in most restaurants of Georgia, in Badageoni you will not find frozen food or convenience foods. In detail told about this chef Badageoni Nino, with many years of experience at the elite kitchens of Georgia, Russia and Europe.
“The main highlight of this restaurant is that all dishes, as chefs say, prepared “under the knife”. We have some of the workpiece in the kitchen, but almost all of the time the order is prepared from fresh ingredients. All in Georgia. Almost (laughs). We have no frozen food, we do in fact under the order. And tastes very close to Georgian cuisine. Even better. I am also a chemist by profession, so I can experiment with the ingredients, so to speak, “plant taste” by choosing the right palette. When you taste our dishes you will understand! We are never stagnant: people order all the dishes are on the menu, and highlight something very difficult. Soups, products with meat, khachapuri, vegan options — all order,” — says Nino.
According to the chef, unlike Georgia, the Americans are much less likely to order the grilled pork and beef. In the United States prefer the lamb dishes.
It is worth noting how Badageoni open to children, for whom Georgian dishes are a real wonder.
“To visit us often come with children. Are the decoration of our restaurant. Babe loves kebab and khinkali. They love to mix the egg with cheese, and then tear the edges of the dough and stretch the cheese. For them it is fun. It’s kind of a cheese fondue. And khinkali amuses them the peculiarity that does not need a fork and knife, you can just hold hands and bite. Children play with shape khinkali and both of them leaking juice,” laughs Inga, noting that along with khachapuri children love soft drinks. Their favourite is the Tarragon.
“We offer them a choice of delicious sweet tea or lemonade, but they always order the lemonade”, she said.
Another “highlight” Badageoni — vintage piano.
On Thursdays, the restaurant pleases with his music and Georgian pianist Irakli Sharadze, who plays a variety of songs for the guests of the institution. And on Sundays, everyone can enjoy live music performed by the winners of “Jurmala” Nini Shermadini.
“It is well known in Georgia and outside the country. She can make any world hit. Not a problem for her to sing in Georgian, Russian or English. Her voice is gorgeous! And for many it has become a favorite in the restaurant”, says Inga.
However, to entertain visitors Badageoni have the opportunity to not only guest star. You can see this was almost immediately after the interview, when one of the guests walked over to the piano and asked permission to play him. After receiving approval from Gigi and Inga, the girl performed a few songs, causing a standing ovation from the audience of visitors and applause from the home institution.
As it turned out, the guest from Kiev not just knows how to play with talent, but doing it professionally. In support of this Irena Portenko presented in memory of the owners of a CD with his compositions.
Promotions, discounts and plans for the future
In many restaurants the system of “happy hours” (happy hours), when visitors are offered meals at special prices. Badageoni does not lag behind modern trends.
“We regularly change the sentences by choosing the dish of the day. See what people like the most, and constantly make changes in the menu. We also give discounts and offer special courses in “happy hours” — said Giga.
In addition, Badageoni considering to enter the discount cards for regular guests of the restaurant.
“Most of our visitors are regular clients. Every week when they come again, it’s a sign that they like our kitchen. So for these guests we plan to introduce special discounts. We want people to feel our gratitude and wanted to come back to us again and again” — said Inga.
Badageoni in winter you can warm up not only because of the chacha, but with the help of the Georgian soups.
“For winter we have kharcho and chikhirtma. When it’s cold out, our visitors have the opportunity to warm up with hot soups. By the way, many do not know, but chikhirtma is very well suited to deal with a hangover,” notes Inga.
In General, the owners Badageoni very modest talking about the future of his restaurant. Although they do not hide that would like to open another restaurant.
“We have a lot of thoughts and ideas that I would like to implement. But we are still a new place. People come, learn about us, enjoy Georgian cuisine, and we try to meet their expectations, to be at a high level and continue to improve. At the moment, our business is growing. With each week becoming more visitors come to us to celebrate birthdays and hold parties and arrange various parties. Of course, we would like to open another restaurant, but while about it to speak too early,” — said Giga.
From myself I would like to sincerely wish all these wonderful people prosperity and the successful continuation of the family business. After all, when you invest in love, soul and a piece of my heart everything should work!
From the owners
Georgia — a country of ancient culture, famous for its wine and rich cuisine. It is located on the Black sea coast, surrounded by majestic mountains. The soil and climate allow to produce a useful and environmentally friendly products. That is why Georgian cuisine is distinguished by their aroma, excellent taste and benefits.
Georgian cuisine has evolved over the centuries. There is a significant difference between the regional cuisines of this mountainous country. Eastern Georgian cuisine is famous for its meat and wine, and the Western Georgia offers more dishes of walnuts and Phala.
Georgia is called wine country, because of weather conditions and soil, allow to grow over five hundred varieties of grapes. Most of them are ancient and unique, found only in Georgia.
In addition to the tasty and healthy Georgian cuisine is diverse and unique grape varieties, Georgia is also known for its hospitality. With a small but surprisingly tasty menu Badagheoni trying to expand the boundaries of love for Georgian food and wine, presenting them a motley crowd of new York.
More information about the restaurant can be found on its website, but better still to know him, personally visiting, the facility is located at the address: 26 East Main Street, Mount Kisco, NY, 10549.