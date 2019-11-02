The Golden age of Hollywood: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at the celebration party in new York
The actor couple came to the charity gala Hulaween in the images of the legends of the cinema of the mid-twentieth century.
Halloween is not alien to the older generation — this was proved by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. For the annual charity gala evening Hulaween, which organizes Bette Midler, they turned into stars black-and-white American movie.
Katherine was the one day actress Jean Harlow, having donned her image from the movie “Dinner at eight” (Dinner at Eight), 1933. Outright glittery outfit with a deep neckline and the blue boa is combined with the short blond curls. Michael, in turn, became the main hero of the film Lawrence of Arabia (Lawrence of Arabia), who in 1962 was played by the actor Peter O’toole. The suit accordingly was Oriental — style white tunic to the floor, a Golden robe, a scarf covering her head, and the gold band on top of it.