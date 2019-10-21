The “Golden ball”-2019: France Football announced the names of the candidates (photo)
Monday, October 21, the publication France Football announced the names of 30 candidates for the award of best player of the year in Europe “Golden ball”, the presentation of which will take place on 2 December at the Paris theater “Chatelet” (one of the leading ceremony will be the famous ex-forward of “Chelsea” Didier Drogba).
In this authoritative French edition was named nominees fives with some time interval.
Sadio mane (Senegal, Liverpool), Sergio agüero (Argentina, Manchester city), Frankie de Jong (Netherlands, FC Barcelona), Hugo Lloris (France, Tottenham Hotspur), Dusan Tadic (Serbia, “Ajax”).
Kilian Mbappe (France, PSG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool), Donny van de Beek (Netherlands, Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Arsenal), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Germany, Barcelona).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus), Alisson (Brazil, Liverpool), Mattijs de Licht (the Netherlands, Juventus), Karim Benzema (France, real Madrid), georginio Wijnaldum from Wijnaldum (Netherlands, Liverpool).
Virgil van Dijk (the Netherlands, “Liverpool”), Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester city), son Heung-Min (South Korea, Tottenham Hotspur FC), Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Brazil, Liverpool).
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, from Manchester city), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester city), Khalid Coulibaly (Senegal, Napoli), Antoine Griezmann (France, Barcelona)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), Eden hazard (Belgium, Madrid), Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG), Raheem sterling (England, Manchester city), Raul Feliz (Portugal, Atletico Madrid).
In addition to the main prize of European football, France Football, on 2 December will also be awarded the women’s Golden ball, the award for best young player under 21 — Kopa Trophy for the first time, Yachine Trophy (a prize to the best goalkeeper is named after Lev Yashin).
It is gratifying that among the 10 contenders for the award Kopa Trophy for best young player is the goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin, who became world champion U20. The company goal “Valladolid” were: Lee Kang In (Valencia, South Korea), Samuel Chukwuezi (Villarreal, Nigeria), Moise Kean (Everton, Italy), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England), Joao Feliz (club atlético de Madrid, Portugal), Mateus de Licht (Ajax/Juventus, the Netherlands), Vinicius Junior (real Madrid, Brazil), Kai Havers (Bayer, Germany) and Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal, France).
The goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin
On the Lev Yashin trophy, which is awarded to the goalkeeper number one, expect: Jan Oblak (Slovenia, club atlético de Madrid), Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern), Wojciech Szczesny (Poland, Juventus), Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (France, Tottenham Hotspur), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain, Chelsea), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Germany, Barcelona), Samir handanovič (Slovenia, inter), Ederson (Brazil, Manchester city) and andré Onan (Cameroon, Ajax).
Last year Luka Modric won the “Golden ball” among men, Ada Hegerberg among women, and the award for best young player received Kilian Mbappe.
It is worth noting that this time the midfielder of real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka modrić was not even among the nominees. The award also does not expect such stellar players like Neymar (Brazil, PSG), Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United) and Harry Kane (England, Tottenham).
Recall that during the years of the “Golden ball” (from 1956) the prestigious award was given to three Ukrainian players: 1975 — Oleg Blokhin, in 1986 — Igor Belanov in 2004 Andriy Shevchenko.
