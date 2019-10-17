The Golf resort trump: the named place and dates of the next G7 summit
The President of the United States, Donald trump intends to initiate a summit of the G7 in the next year at his Golf resort Trump National Doral in Florida. This statement was made in the White house, reports Reuters.
The Agency refers to as acting White house chief of staff Mick Mulvany, who said that the summit will be held on 10-12 June 2020.
Mulwani noted that the summit was chosen among 12 other objects.
“Trump National Doral is definitely the best set for this meeting. As if it was built specifically for this event,” — said the acting head of the White house.
A big reason for choosing Trump National Doral is that it is located near the airport, has many rooms and offers a separate building for each delegation.
The trump supposedly “no way” will not be to profit from the upcoming summit.
At the same time, the idea to hold the summit at the resort, trump has been criticized by the authorities for monitoring compliance with state ethics. In particular, the organization “Citizens for responsibility and ethics” said, this step is incredible, especially in light of current efforts to trump’s resignation.
As previously reported “FACTS”, this year’s summit “the Big seven” was held in France in Biarritz from 24 to 26 August. Thus before the beginning of the meeting, the leaders of the world opposed the initiative trump and Macron to bring Russia back into the G8.
