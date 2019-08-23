The government can Fund science through grants
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for granting public funding for science in the form of grants.
“From now on the public funding of science in Ukraine can happen in the form of grants — this will allow to reorient research on the needs of the state and to expand the channels of state financial support for scientists,” — said the press service of the Ministry of education and science.
The Ministry reminded that before the funding of science government occurred in two ways: budget financing of scientific institutions and the conclusion of contracts for implementation of development.
“In both cases, the state is the customer and ultimate owner of the results. This is, firstly, significantly limits the possibility of introducing established technologies. And, secondly, it is questionable whether the state should be the owner of intellectual property rights on development in the interests of the industries that have long been privatized,” — noted in the Department.
It is noted that grant funding is a peculiar way of public-private partnership of scientists and companies in the field of science and technology, and the state will be able to stimulate research activity on the selected priorities in the public interest.
“Material intellectual property that is created during the research for the grants will belong to the scientists, not the state. Purchased equipment will remain the property of the grantees,” — stated in the Ministry of education.
Grants will be provided only on a competitive basis and no more than 3 years. The order of selection will be determined by donor, after agreeing with the Ministry of education. The competition will be held according to clearly defined phases, in particular, the announcement of selection conditions and results must be published on the website of the donor and the Ministry.
Government subsidies will be provided for: research and development; projects of international cooperation; development of material-technical base; academic training; conferences, tournaments, other research and communication activities, and events for the popularization of science; access to scientific and technical information and scientific literature.
Among the grant recipients may be academic high schools that will further support talented students.