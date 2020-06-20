The government changed some rates treatment
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the government changed some rates of treatment.
As the Wave passes, he said this at a government meeting.
“I mean that the state will spend more on patients and doctors will not need to skimp on the treatment of Ukrainians”, — said Smigel.
In turn, Minister of healthcare Maxim Stepanov said that will change tariffs for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction and cerebral stroke.
According to him 65% of deaths in our country is from heart disease.
“Now instead of 16 001 hryvnia, which were allocated to myocardial infarction, the sum of $ 30 of 109 USD. 19 of 332 UAH, allocated for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, the amount of the tariff will be 26 947 USD. We also added on extra help, dramatically increasing the rate at aid. The total amount is 1 billion 260 million UAH”, – explained Stepanov.
He also added that the agenda of implementation of the programme on health care of the population need to make changes – the introduction of a new package to this program.
“What is intended by the change that we want to make? This is the introduction of a new package to this program. Package of support for our healthcare institutions, we propose to add 2 billion 331 million hryvnia,” — said the Minister of health.
He also stressed that the money will go to Finance institutions that are left with less funding compared to the 2019 year. “Everything that is allocated from the state budget will be allocated at the level not less than it was in 2019. The changes will take effect from July this year.”