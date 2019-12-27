The government explained how the Ukrainians will rest on New year 2020
The Cabinet recommends the transfer of two working days to New year 2020 Ukrainians rested for four consecutive days.
This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers № 7-p — Wave transmits.
Before the New year 2020 is recommended to transfer the working days with 30 and 31 December at 21 and 28 December, respectively.
Thus, Ukrainians will rest from 29 December 2019 1 January 2020.
In addition, four of the output may be in January 2020. It is proposed to transfer the working day from 6 to 11 Jan.
In the end, the weekend will last from 4 to 7 January.