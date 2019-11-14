The government Ford fired 9 managers of local medical unions (PHOTO)

Ontario begins the process of merging the health departments of the province, such as cancer care Ontario and electronic health services (eHealth), and dismisses the heads of nine local integration health networks (Local Health Integration Networks LHIN).

14 health networks in the province and six health institutions will be United in one over-the Agency called public Health Ontario (Ontario Health). This step, according to experts, should bring $ 350 million savings a year.

The Minister of health Christine Elliott said today that at the preliminary stage, five of these six institutions will be included in the structure of Ontario’s Health from 2 December.

Association of Trillium Gift of Life that is responsible for the donation and transplantation of organs and tissues, will join her later.

Elliott said that the changes will not affect patients and staff will continue to do the same job, just their employer will now be Health Ontario.

The government stated that the local clinic (LHIN) in the future will be completely abolished, but at the moment, five General Directors will continue to monitor the various regions prior to the completion of the merger.

In the summer the government announced that 416 people in “administrative positions” in health care, including planning, information and financial services, was dismissed and 409 vacant positions were eliminated.

Elliott explained that most of the changes to be made relate to the administration, but did not rule out that “perhaps a small number” of people holding other positions, will also lose their jobs.

Premier Doug Ford repeatedly promised during last year’s election that “no man (not lose) their jobs” in his government.

Those medical services provided by local associations of health care (LHIN), will continue to be implemented by medical groups Ontario organizations for the coordination of treatment is established in the field with the aim to help patients better navigate the system.

These groups are one of the most important points of the program of the progressive conservative government to transform the health care system, will be responsible for a full range of medical events, including primary care, emergency care, home care and health services domiciliary, palliative care, long-term care residence and treatment of mental disorders and drug addiction.

Other agencies that will be included in the Health care on, are Health Quality Ontario, Ontario Health Shared Services and the office of marketing and recruitment HealthForceOntario.

Bill Hatanaka, Chairman of the Board of health of Ontario, said the merger is an opportunity to concentrate resources.