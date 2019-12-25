The government is obliged to make recalculation of a payment for heating
In the Cabinet of Ministers claim that the recount will reduce consumer bills in December, an average of 300-400 UAH
The government obliged the company teplokomunenergo (CTV) to recalculate pay for the heating in connection with a reduction in the price of natural gas during the heating period 2019/2020 years. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the Ministry of development of communities and territories.
According to the Minister Alyona Babak, today, for the majority of enterprises CTV gas prices less than those accounted for in current tariffs, so you should recalculate.
“We understand that today for most businesses, gas prices less than those accounted for in current tariffs. For example, in the tariff, which is used today for services of enterprises CTV, the price of gas factored in the amount of UAH 8300, and in fact the company buys it for 6200-6100 UAH. In the framework of the tariff for billing the consumers, the company may make allocation to the gas component of the tariff,” she said.
It is noted that the amount of the conversion will be credited to the consumer payment of the future payments. The Ministry informed, save many Ukrainians as a result of the recalculation.
“Implementation of the conversion will reduce bills by a customer in December 2019 on average 300-400 UAH. For example, during the heating season 2019/2020. the family living in the apartment with an area of 65,3 sq. m will receive a reduced payment order on average 800-1000 UAH”, — stated in the message.