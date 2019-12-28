The government lifted the ban of monetization of benefits for utilities
From 1 January 2020 preferential categories of Ukrainians will be able at any time to apply on transition to a cash form of payments for housing and communal services.
it is reported by Government portal.
That is, the restriction is canceled, which did not allow the Ukrainians to go “monetization” after October 15 (for the heating period) and may 15 (for unheated period).
“The Cabinet lifted the ban of monetization of benefits for utilities,” — said Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.