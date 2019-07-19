This year Poland will host events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war. Participation in them is expected, will be attended by leaders of different countries. The presence of the Russian President, the Polish authorities considered inappropriate, finding Parallels in the policies and actions of Adolf Hitler.

The reluctance to invite Vladimir Putin to the event said the Vice-Prime Minister of Poland Jacek Sasin. He called the Russian President “a leader of a country that uses military aggression against its neighbors.” “And I think that it would be inappropriate to mark the anniversary of the armed aggression against Poland with the participation of the leader, which is now drawn with its neighbors the same methods”, – quotes the words of Deputy Prime Minister Polskie Radio.

Jacek Sasin added that the already confirmed presence in the events of US President Donald trump. In addition Warsaw is counting on the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “We have sent invitations to a wide range of leaders, so we expect and are confident that this will be a world-scale event,” said Deputy Prime Minister.

That the Russian President was not invited to the events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, it became known this spring. Deputy of the office of the President of Poland Pavel Mucha said then that Poland decided to invite only allies in the EU and the Eastern partnership, RBC. Then the Fly added that the Russian President is not a persona non grata and can always come to Poland. He also questioned the weight of the contribution of the USSR to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

“First, the Soviet Union participated in the event on September 17 (the invasion of the red army in Poland from the East. – Approx. NEWSru.com), and thus began the Second world war. Earlier still was the Molotov – Ribbentrop Pact (agreement on a secret part between the USSR and Germany about the division of Europe into Nazi and Soviet spheres of influence. – Approx. NEWSru.com) and other events,” explained Paul Fly.

Then the Russian foreign Ministry has expressed bewilderment by the decision of Poland to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Second world format, without the participation of Russia. Moscow saw this as another manifestation of “the twisted worldview of the Polish administration, which for the sake of momentary political “priorities” systematically falsificare chronicle of the Second world war and the postwar period”.

Earlier it was reported that the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, will be held on the Westerplatte Peninsula near Gdansk, where 1 September 1939 began the invasion of Nazi troops in Poland. Now, however, the Polish authorities decided to move the event to the capital Warsaw, although some commemorative events are being organized in Westerplatte.

We will add, on the political similarities between Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler’s policy of different countries spoke openly after the “Ukrainian crisis”. At the end of 2013 and beginning of 2014 in Ukraine began mass protests after the government slowed down the process of European integration. Many months of mass protest resulted in clashes with law enforcement officers. After the protesters managed to capture several administrative buildings, President Viktor Yanukovych in late February, ran outside Ukraine and found refuge in Russia.

In March 2014, with the participation of the Russian military were carried out the change of power in the Ukrainian Crimea and then held a referendum on joining Russia. “Due to the high moral and volitional qualities, good training and endurance of officers and soldiers managed in a peaceful and tranquil setting to hold a referendum. The population of the Crimea, to assess the correctness and high level of professional training of personnel of the Armed forces, with gratitude called the Russian military “polite people”, – was stated in the report of the defense Ministry.

The referendum was attended by more than 80% of eligible voters. For reunification with Russia voted 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol, respectively. 18 Mar 2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Treaty accepting the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, and on March 21 it was ratified by the Federal Assembly.

Ukraine considers Crimea as temporarily occupied territory. And the international community as a whole appreciates the actions of Russia as annexation and aggression against Ukraine. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly did not recognize Russian ownership of the Crimea. The position of Russia was supported only by Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

In connection with the territorial dispute over Crimea Ukraine, USA, European Union and other countries imposed a series of sanctions against Russia, Russian businessmen and politicians, who visited the Crimea public figures and leading business on the Peninsula companies, both from Russia and from other countries. The fear of new sanctions was so great that in the Crimea, and 5 years after his rejection from the Ukraine refuse to work even the giants of Russian business, which is closely associated with the state (for example, Sberbank). However, Moscow believes that the question of supplies of Crimea is closed once and for all.