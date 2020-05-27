The government sent RS 555 million for the payment of compensation to farmers
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine began to Finance the budget program “Financial support of agricultural producers”. This year farmers will receive partial compensation of cost of agricultural machinery and equipment of domestic production. The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture has already approved the allocation of funds in the amount of RS 555 million.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of economy.
It is reported that the total outstanding under the program amounts to UAH 564 million and 9 million UAH will be distributed in the near future. The money received 4102 landowner during the specified period acquired 14 756 pieces of equipment and equipment for a total amount of 2.7 billion UAH.
comments.ua