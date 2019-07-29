The government today Ford will announce the adjustments to the programme of struggle with autism (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Monday morning the government Ford will make a statement on the programme for the fight against autism, which caused many complaints.

The Globe and Mail reported that the province will change the focus of their program and will announce a new strategy that will provide families support based on their needs.

Under the current program, the families receive a certain amount of funding depending on the age of their child.

This change of priorities was the result of several months of protests by parents and the subsequent revision of the document.

In February, the government announced a major reform program to combat autism, in which a larger number of children were to receive a smaller amount medical services. Funding of treatment was limited to $20,000 per year for each child under the age of six years and $5000 per year for children aged six to 18 years.

Children in need of intensive therapy, treatment may be required in the amount of $ 80,000 per year.

Changes have been seriously criticized because of the approach “one size fits all”. Every child gets equal funding no matter how complicated the specific degree of autism.

The government argued that as the funding only get 8400 children, while 24,000 children are languishing in anticipation of the required conceptual processing program.

It is expected that the Minister for children, community and social services Todd Smith will announce the changes at 10 a.m. on Monday.