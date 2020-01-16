The government wants to introduce high-speed Internet even in remote villages
The government will allocate the frequencies designed for 5G, solely through open tenders. This was announced by Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk.
“The Ukrainians will be able to use the Internet even during the flight in the plane. In addition, the extension of the range for mobile communications is an important step towards the emergence of quality of the Internet in small villages and remote regions, “he wrote in the Telegram.
Innovations will contribute to the decision of the Cabinet on the allocation of frequencies.
“From now on frequency, designed for 5G, will be distributed between operators exclusively through open tenders“–said Goncharuk, noting that this would reduce corruption in state agencies.