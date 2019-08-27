The government will allocate $15M and will direct fire-fighting planes to combat fires in the Amazon (PHOTO)

Loading...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Federal government offers $ 15 million and the use of the canadian fire fighting aircraft to fight forest fires, which is currently decimating the Amazon rainforest.

Speaking at the end of the summit of G7 leaders, Trudeau said that Canada also appealed to the government of Brazil with the request to inform, what else is needed for fighting fires, which he called a symptom of the escalation of the climate crisis.

Statement Trudeau followed the promise of the group of seven to allocate $ 20 million to help the countries of the Amazon to fight the fire and to start a long term global initiative to protect tropical forests.

Seven major economies reached an agreement after a session devoted to the fight against climate change, which the President of the United States Donald trump missed to hold bilateral meetings one-on-one with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of India Narendra modi.

Trudeau believes that trump is very clearly outlined his views on climate change, while liberals believe that climate change is a real and existential threat to the country and the planet.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera stated that the efforts of the G7 will be focused specifically on Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and Paraguay.

“They need, and urgently, brigade specializing in fighting fires; specialized airplanes to fight these fires,” said Pinera.

“The second phase is more long term and will require the consent of the interested countries,” he added, outlining not only the plan of reforestation in parts of the basin, which was destroyed by fire, but plan on biodiversity conservation of the region.

Brazilian President Air Bolsonaro, a populist who hold extreme right-wing views, at first simply did not take into account hundreds of fires, and then asked the question, not whether activist groups have initiated fires in an attempt to damage the credibility of the government, which called for looser environmental rules in the country with the world’s largest tropical forest, to stimulate development.

In response, European leaders threatened to block a major trade deal with Brazil that may infringe on those same agricultural interests, for the sake of which the forests are cut down.

Thousands of people held demonstrations in cities across Brazil and in Brazilian embassies around the world. PrayforAmazonia (Pray for the Amazon region) became a topic that involved the whole world. Pope Francis added his voice to the chorus of concern, warning that “forest light is vital for our planet.”

Friday Bolsonaro finally came to this more adequately and announced that he would send 44000 soldiers to help fight the fire, which mostly seem to burn the grass where there was carved wood, possibly illegally, under agricultural and pastoral land and not destroy trees.

Macron has already confirmed that he intends to make climate change an important part of the agenda for discussion at the summit at the weekend, paying particular attention to the situation in the countries of the Amazon.

Calling the fires an “international crisis,” macron called for urgent discussion. “I more than agree,” tweeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is waiting for next month election campaign, one of the Central points of which will be a plan to combat climate change, his liberal government.

The Minister of foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland on Sunday spoke with his Brazilian counterpart and offered Canada’s support, although it remains unclear what specific commitments were made by Canada.

This year, the satellites recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region, with more than half of them occurred just this month.

On Monday during a working session of the summit on climate, oceans and biodiversity, an agreement was reached.

Macron said that a team of trump attended the meeting and that the President of the United States agrees with the overall strategy for Brazil.