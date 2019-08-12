The government will allocate $4.5 million to help Toronto in the fight against armed violence (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the midst of a surge of violence with weapons all over the city, the Federal, provincial and municipal governments announced a statement that they will work together and will provide $4.5 million of the Toronto police to combat armed violence.

In his statement on Monday, Toronto mayor John Tory said the surge in cases of fire, which is now watching the city, is both “deeply troubling” and “absolutely unacceptable”.

The tories said that the government at all three levels agreed to provide $1.5 million to “support the police in efforts to maintain the security of the society”, as well as in the fight against street gangs.

He also thanked the provincial and Federal governments for help.

In a press release, the province said it will provide up to $1.5 million of previously announced $25 million to combat gun and gang violence.

According to police statistics, gun violence in Toronto is happening with such speed that will be set an annual record for the number of shooting incidents and victims.

While however it is unclear what will be done for the money. Tori said that the chief of police of Toronto mark Sanders in detail will tell about what will be spent funding in the coming days.