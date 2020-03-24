The government will simplify the grants because of the quarantine
March 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Minister of social policy Marina Lazebnaya said that for citizens who have lost their jobs during the quarantine because of the spread of coronavirus, the government will simplify the grants.
As RBC-Ukraine, she said this during a briefing.
It is noted that the Cabinet should consider a decision at its meeting on Wednesday.
According to Lazebny, they reinforce the social protection of citizens who will now be without work or quarantine period, the work will lose. “They will simplify the procedure for granting subsidies. It will also be in this solution, which we plan to submit Wednesday to the Cabinet meeting”.
hvylya.net