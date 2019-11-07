The Governor called the best karate of the world (photos)
The Governor Angelica Terluka recognized as the best karate of the world in weight category to 55 kilograms. This is the official website of the world karate Federation (WKF). At the end of the season Terluka scored 19 thousand 114 points. held in the Estonian capital Tallinn.
At her nearest competitor Angelica, the Italian Sara Cardin, 18 thousand 582 points. Since the beginning of 2019 Terluka won five gold and one bronze medal in six tournaments KARATE 1 Premier League.
In the Olympic rating is now 27-year-old Angelica, the second (7087,5), it is second only to the sportswoman from Turkey — Serap Ozcelik Arapoglou (7657,5), which acts in category to 50 kg. In the selection for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo they have a common rating. Recall that less than a year Tokyo will host the Olympics where karate will be presented along with other sports.
Angelica doing karate from the age of seven. A hobby she calls shopping and fly-yoga, and the biggest dream — to be a good mother and wife. Meanwhile, the heart of one of the most beautiful in the world kratistos is nonfree for several years she meets with peers from Germany.
Angelica Telugu is not the first year is included in the ranking of the most beautiful Ukrainian athletes and combines visual appeal and excellent results at the most prestigious tournaments. Page bright blonde in the social network attracts not less fans than her successes on the Mat.
“FACTS” reported earlier that Ukrainian became the world champion on chess among juniors. As reported in Federation of chess of Ukraine, the youth world championship was held in the capital of India Delhi.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter