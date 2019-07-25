The Governor of Puerto Rico announced his resignation after mass protests because of the scandal with correspondence (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Governor of the island nation of Puerto Rico Ricardo Roselló stated that resigns in light of the protests caused by the publication of his controversial correspondence. “I inform you that I resign from the post of Governor. The decision will come into force on Friday, 2 August, 17:00” said Roselló. According to him, his duties will be temporarily Minister of justice of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez. The speech, Roselló was broadcast in Facebook.

Previously, several American media, including CNN, reported that the Roselló plans to leave his post. Speaker of the lower house of the legislative Assembly of Puerto Rico Carlos méndez núñez stated that it has begun procedure of impeachment of the Governor. The roselló took office in early January 2017. The Governor is the head of government of Puerto Rico and appoints Ministers, he was elected for four years.

Demonstrations demanding the resignation of the Governor continued in Puerto Rico for more than a week. They began after the publication of email correspondence, which was conducted with the assistants of Roselló. He made a disparaging remark about suffering from obesity deaths, which were photographed, used obscene and vulgar language towards women politicians and pop singer, openly gay Ricky Martin.

In addition, earlier this month the Minister of education of Puerto Rico and another five people were arrested on charges of corruption, including in the provision of public funds to contractors who were not qualified for commissions, but had connections with the Governor’s office.

The situation is compounded by the fact that in Puerto Rico for nearly two years of ongoing restoration work after the hurricanes. In the country after the disaster there was an acute shortage of food, drinking water and fuel.