The GPU has opened proceedings against Dynamo due to non-payment of taxes
The Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings upon evasion of taxes in especially large sizes officials of FC “Dynamo” Kyiv, reports dt.ua.
Criminal proceedings №42019000000002028 was registered in the Unified register of pre-judicial investigations on September 17.
During the preliminary investigation of the GPU found that the evasion of taxes in especially large sizes was performed with the help of funding club activities through the Bank accounts of the offshore company.
Officials in Dynamo is charged with part 3 of article 212 (evasion of taxes, duties and other mandatory payments.) The criminal code of Ukraine.
This article envisages imprisonment from 5 to 10 years, the ban to hold positions of up to three years and confiscation of property.