The graduate of Shakhtar compared the level of the Ukrainian and Russian leagues
Ivan Ordets
Defender of the national team of Ukraine and Dynamo Moscow Ivan Ordets spoke about the transition in the Russian club.
“My choice is in favor of a football career. The Russian championship is stronger and more spectacular Ukrainian. And I don’t think it’s right to generalize from my transition to the “Dynamo” any political underlying reason.
This summer I had the chance to stay at Shakhtar, who offered me to continue collaborating. But the Moscow “Dynamo” has offered to become part of this ambitious project.
It’s a new challenge for me, and I accepted it. Sport, and football in particular, are called to unite people and Nations and not be an instrument of conflict. Most importantly, I progressed as a player,” he said, Ordets Expres Online.
We will remind, earlier Ordets left Shakhtar as a free agent and signed with Moscow Dynamo three-year contract. Under the terms of the contract, the Ukrainian will earn in Russian club 1 million euros a year plus bonuses.