The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth Princess Eugenie has published a new video from her wedding in honor of…
The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brockbank celebrated the first anniversary of their wedding. In honor of this event, Eugene posted in Instagram is a new, never-before-seen video, which was included behind the scenes moments of the ceremony held in Windsor. Including were the shots where the bride is preparing to leave. But behind the scenes also was heard as the bride and groom exchanged vows of fidelity. “It was the greatest day of my life… forever and forever! Happy first anniversary, my Jack!!”, — wrote the Princess.
This was the greatest day of my life… forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!
Soon away will go and the elder sister of Eugenia, Princess Beatrice. September 26, she announced her engagement with businessman and aristocrat Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi. The ceremony will be fully funded by families of the bride and groom — in contrast to the wedding of Eugenia, which spent more than 2.5 million of taxpayers ‘ money — mainly on security. This caused outrage in the community. The Royal family has considered it. At the wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo will not check out Bridal carriage rides, and a Grand reception at Windsor castle.
