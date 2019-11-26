The grandfather, who accidentally dropped her granddaughter from the window of a cruise ship with a height of 47 meters, on trial for…
Resident of the USA Salvatore Anello charged with manslaughter “negligent homicide”. An American tourist to stand trial in Puerto Rico.
In July of this year, Anello, along with members of his family went on a Caribbean cruise. On the first day of the journey, when the ship of company Royal Caribbean “Freedom of the seas” (Freedom of the Seas) was docked in San Juan in Puerto Rico, Salvatore dropped from the window of the ship, which was on the 11th deck, his eight month old granddaughter Chloe Wiegand. The girl that fell from the 47-meter height on concrete, fell to his death.
Salvatore claims that raised it to the window in the children’s play area, as she wanted to knock on the glass. However, the grandfather did not notice that the glass is missing — the window was open.
The American says that he was indifferent to his fate — worse punishment than they experienced grief can not be. “I saw, how it falls, how it falls, how it falls and just could not believe it,” said the man with tears in his eyes, in an interview with CBS.
If Anello is found guilty, he will go to jail for three years.
The girl’s parents, 40-year-old policeman Alan Wiegand and 36-year-old lawyer Kimberly, don’t blame Salvatore for what happened. But they want to know why the ship “inexplicably” had the window open in the children’s play area. They have filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean.
“If the ship comply with security rules for Windows, this incident would not have happened”, — said the lawyer of the spouses.
